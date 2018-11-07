Sacked Perak economic advisor won’t be replaced, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks at the signing of the MoU between the state government and Ambank Islamic Berhad at the State Secretariat Building, Ipoh November 7, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 7 — A Perak economic advisor post will not be filled after construction tycoon Koon Yew Yin was sacked from the Perak Economic Advisory Council (SEAC) for criticising the late Perak Sultan Azlan Shah, the mentri besar said today.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu sacked Koon after the businessman made an allegation that Sultan Azlan Shah had bestowed state titles through “corrupt practices”.

“There won’t be any new appointments in the council apart from the ones that have already been appointed,” Ahmad Faizal told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the state government and Ambank Islamic Berhad.

Ahmad Faizal previously said in a statement that Koon’s attempt to blemish the Perak royal institution was unacceptable and that the latter must be defended at all costs.

“Hence, I have decided to discontinue his service as a member of the SEAC,” he said.

Koon wrote an article on November 5 on his blog about how he had contributed RM200,000 to Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming’s 2018 election campaign and criticised Nga for allowing the Perak MB to remove him from the advisory council.

Ahmad Faizal asked the public to forget about the incident because Koon had already apologised to Nga and removed the article from his blog.

“It’s better for us to forget about the incident. I urge everyone to talk less about politics and things that can bring few benefits to the effort of building a new Malaysia.

“Our focus right now should be on building and developing the country,” Ahmad Faizal said.

Yesterday, Koon issued a public apology to Nga over the article, saying he had written it to “discredit” the Aulong assemblyman.

Separately, when asked about the focus of the state Budget, which will be tabled on November 27, Ahmad Faizal said it will focus on people’s welfare.

“We will prepare the aid that can benefit the people. It could take the form of monetary or food aid, but we will make sure that it will take care of the people’s needs. We will announce it soon,” he said.