FT Ministry, DBKL mull covered walkways at public housing

Federal Territories Minister, Khalid Abdul Samad, speaks to the media at DBKL Tower1 in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Federal Territories Ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) are considering covered walkways at low-cost flats (PPR) to ensure the safety of residents.

Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said it might be one possible solution to avoid more incidents of falling objects from upper floors hitting passers-by below.

“We are still looking into it and looking for solutions,” he told reporters after a meeting with 11 other MPs from Kuala Lumpur today.

He was commenting on the case in PPR Gombak Setia where a 19-year-old was struck by a falling bicycle wheel on Sunday and received 15 stitches on his head.

Mayor Nur Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said City Hall will hold special briefings with flat dwellers on the dangers of high-rise littering.

Earlier this year, a 15-year-old was killed at Pantai Dalam PPR after someone threw a chair from the upper floors.