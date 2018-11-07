Khalid says ministry has checked 102 dubious land deals

Federal Territories Minister, Khalid Abdul Samad, speaks to the media at DBKL Tower1 in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said his ministry has reviewed 102 out of 176 dubious projects approved by the previous administration.

“The 102 projects which had their development statuses halted were reviewed under 11 categories.

“Some have been terminated due to them violating the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020, (and) some have had their building plans improvised to fulfil development regulations,” he told reporters after a meeting with 11 other MPs from Kuala Lumpur, today.

The remainder are still being reviewed by a special task force.

The minister said land not suitable for development has also been reacquired from the developers that were awarded the contracts previously.

These include parcels in Bukit Nanas, Bandar Tun Razak, Jalan Jejaka in Cheras, and Taman Wahyu in Kepong, among others.

Khalid ordered the review in September.