Goldman Sachs ex-bankers ‘broke the law’ in Malaysia’s 1MDB case, says chief executive

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon commented today on two former employees facing criminal charges over the 1MDB scandal. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 — Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon said today it was “very distressing” that two former employees “blatantly broke the law” in their dealings with Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

US prosecutors filed criminal charges against the two former Goldman bankers and a Malaysian financier over the alleged theft of billions of dollars from the fund.

“It is obviously very distressing to see two former Goldman Sachs employees went so blatantly around our policies and so blatantly broke the law,” Solomon said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Singapore.

“I feel horrible about the fact that people who worked at Goldman Sachs, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a partner or it’s an entry level employee, would go around our policies and break the law,” Solomon said. — Reuters