Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-afternoon today in line with research houses’ expectations of a choppy market as investors await the outcome of the US mid-term elections.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 0.2 of a point to 1,708.60 compared with Monday’s close of 1,708.80.The index opened 3.91 points higher at 1,712.71.

On the broader market, decliners were slightly higher than advancers by 371 to 352, with 348 counters unchanged, 782 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.68 billion shares worth RM1.53 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased 18 sen to RM9.20, PChem declined two sen to RM9.68, CIMB erased one sen to RM5.67 while PBBank and Tenaga added two sen each to RM24.60 and RM14.20, respectively.

For actives, SapNRG perked 1.5 sen to 37 sen, GENM improved four sen to RM3.65, DSonic bagged three sen to 48 sen but Presbhd was down five sen to 71.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 0.39 of-a-point to 11,839.37, the FBMT 100 Index shed 1.42 points to 11,681.53, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 18.72 points to 12,001.82.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 41.0 points to 4,912.11 and the FBM70 reduced 1.88 points to 13,799.21.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 33.6 points to 7,367.86, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.14 of-a-point to 174.39, while the Financial Services Index trimmed 78.84 points to 17,172.46. — Bernama