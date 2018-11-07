Fiery Bung tries to be peacemaker between Khairy and ‘carrot’

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin sought to mediate the social media battle between fellow Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Lokman Noor Adam. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — For Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, it is a case of do as he says, but not as he does.

The Kinabatangan MP, known mostly for his combative nature and expletive-laden outbursts in Parliament, sought today to mediate the social media battle between fellow Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

“My dear @khairiKJ @LokmanAdam I know we have the freedom of speech, but please stop condemning each other openly in the public.

“We must focus on our goals,” he wrote on Twitter today.

Khairy humiliated Umno supreme council member Lokman last week after the latter accused the former Umno Youth chief of “pointing fingers” at Umno.

Lokman reprimanded Khairy by saying his behaviour was unbecoming of a politician aspiring to become the president of Umno.

Khairy bluntly told Lokman to hope the former never becomes Umno president as his first order of business would be to expel the latter for having the “IQ of a carrot”.