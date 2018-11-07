Perak to extend coach Mehmet’s contract

Mehmet Durakovic will continue to coach Perak in the Malaysia League next season. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

IPOH, Nov 7 — Mehmet Durakovic will continue to coach Perak in the Malaysia League next season.

Perak Football Association (Pafa) president Hasnul Zulkarnain said they would make an official announcement on Mehmet’s contract extension soon.

“His contract extension has not been officially inked yet,” he told the media at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here today.

Local media had reported on Nov 1 that Mehmet’s decision to make a U-turn and stay with Perak had dashed Selangor’s hopes of re-hiring the Australian coach next season.

It was earlier claimed that Mehmet was unhappy with the contract offered by Pafa.

As for their five import players, Hasnul, who is also the State Communication, Multimedia and NGO exco, said that most of them would be retained to strengthen The Bos Gaurus’ challenge.

Three of the imports are Brazilians — Leandro Dos Santos Oliveira, Gilmar Jose Da Silva Filho and Wander Luiz. The other two are Jad Noureddine (Lebanon) and Misagh Bahadoran (Philippines). — Bernama