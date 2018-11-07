Musa vs Shafie: Crowds at KK courthouse ahead of chief minister ruling

At 2pm, crowds of Warisan supporters turned out in more force than Gabungan Bersatu Sabah, Kota Kinabalu November 7, 2018. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 7 — A downpour has done little to affect the turnout of supporters at the courthouse here ahead of a court decision to determine whether Tan Sri Musa Aman will be declared the “rightful” chief minister.

A small number of supporters which showed up as early as 12pm ahead of the 2.30pm hearing dispersed as the rain started at about 1pm but returned at 1.30pm.

At 2pm, white-clad supporters of Parti Warisan Sabah numbered at about 400 while red-clad Gabungan Bersatu Sabah supporters backing Musa were less than a hundred, mostly Umno Wanita members.

More are expected later as many had gone to the airport to welcome Musa back to Sabah.

Musa, who arrived in Sabah at 1pm, was not sighted and supporters say they have not had any news of him coming to court today.

Musa is challenging the legitimacy of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as chief minister and wants the High Court to declare that he is the rightful one, voiding the events that transpired after he was sworn in on May 10, a day after the controversial 14th general elections.

Police have beefed up security at the courthouse to prevent potential clashes between Warisan supporters and GBS which backs Musa and have placed cordons to separate the two groups.

Police roadblocks were set up to prevent the public from entering the courthouse and sniffer dogs were also present to detect any dangerous substances.

Court officers here started issuing limited passes to enter the courthouse and required all those entering to check in their electronic devices, including hand phones and laptops.

Ten passes were reserved for members of the media, and 15 each for Warisan and GBS while the rest were reserved for ministers.

High Court judge Yew Jen Kie is due to decide whether Shafie’s position is legitimate in the eyes of the Constitution after hearing an oral submission for four and a half hours last October 25.

Musa is seeking a declaration from the court, among others, that he is rightful Chief Minister of Sabah appointed on May 10 by the Yang Di Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, and that the swearing in of Shafie on May 12 was unconstitutional.

Musa will be represented by lawyers Tengku Fuad Ahmad and S. Vanugopal; state attorney- general Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandin will be representing Juhar while Shafie will be represented by Datuk Douglas Lind.