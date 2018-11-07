Johor police disposes of RM9.8 million worth of illicit drugs

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (second from left) showing the drugs to be disposed of at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru November 7, 2018. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 7 — Johor police today disposed of a total of 66.43 kg of various types of drugs, including cough mixture, with an estimated value of RM9.8 million.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the seized drugs were from narcotics cases between 2009 and 2016, involving 131 cases of drug offences.

“This disposal is the first for this year after it was implemented two years ago. All these items are allowed to be disposed of after police investigations and court procedures have been completed.

“Among the prohibited substances that will be disposed are various chemicals weighing 31.40 kg, methamphetamine (4.70 kg), cannabis (18.73 kg), heroin (5.47 kg), ketamine (3.10 kg), syabu (2.02 kg), nimetazepam (1.01 kg) and 60 litres of cough mixture worth RM9.8 million,” he said at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Present was state narcotics criminal investigation department (NCID) chief Assistant Commissioner Luke Aket.

Mohd Khalil said for Johor there were no known hotspots when it came to drug-related offences, as drug syndicates and distributors were always on the move.

He said police will focus on crippling the drug syndicates’ supply chain in the state to ensure drug addicts would not get their supplies.

“Overall, drug activities in Johor are still under control, but I want to emphasise that I am still not satisfied as there is still room for improvement,” said Mohd Khalil.

On a related matter, Mohd Khalil said the total number of narcotics cases disposed of this year by the Johor NCID showed a downward trend over the previous two years.