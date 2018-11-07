US dollar seesaws as investors assess risks of deadlock after midterms

The US dollar index loses 0.2 per cent to trade at 96.12 in current trade although The greenback has outperformed most of its key rivals in 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 — The US dollar seesawed versus the euro and yen in a volatile session as traders scanned US midterm election results for early insights into the prospect of Congressional gridlock.

The Democratic Party is expected to win control of the US House of Representatives, with the Republicans seen likely to keep their majority in the Senate.

A split Congress may hurt the US dollar temporarily: A Democratic win in one or both chambers is likely to be seen as a repudiation of President Donald Trump and the policies which have boosted corporate growth.

“If Congress is split, with the Democrats controlling the House and Republicans the Senate, the prospect of legislative gridlock that would make it difficult for policies such as the President's middle class tax cut to pass is negative for the US dollar,” said Kathy Lien, managing director of currency strategy at BK Asset Management in a note.

The US dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, lost 0.2 per cent to trade at 96.12. The greenback has outperformed most of its key rivals this year, benefiting from a robust domestic economy and higher interest rates, with investors focused on whether the mid-terms could disrupt this stellar run.

The US dollar is also likely to be supported by minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting due out tomorrow, in which the Fed is seen likely to reaffirm its intention to lift its policy rate above 3 per cent over the next year.

The euro gained marginally to trade at US$1.1440, off its intraday high of US$1.1473. The single currency changed hands about 1.1 per cent above this year's trough of US$1.1301 reached on August 15.

The US dollar lost 0.07 per cent against the yen, to trade at 113.33. Earlier in the session, the yen had strengthened to 112.95.

The Australian dollar traded flat at US$0.7246.

The pound was 0.22 per cent higher versus the dollar at US$1.3124. Earlier in the session sterling hit a three-week high of US$1.3142.

Sterling slipped as low as US$1.3023 yesterday before erasing its losses in volatile trade on growing hopes of a breakthrough Brexit deal. — Reuters