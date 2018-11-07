Former immigration director, driver released, remand for clerk extended

Both the suspects were released on Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7— A former Immigration director with the title “Datuk” who was in remand to facilitate investigations in a corruption case involving millions of ringgit was ordered to be released by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Khir Nizam Jemari also ordered the release of another suspect in the case, who is a driver at the Immigration department here.

Both the suspects, aged 47 and 46, respectively, were released on Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old clerical staff at the department, who was arrested together with the two suspects, had his remand extended for another two days from tomorrow.

The three of them had been ordered to be in remand for a week since last Nov 1 for investigation over a corruption case involving the approval of Immigration social visit passes.

According to a MACC source, the 47-year-old former director was arrested at 9.40pm last Oct 31 at the MACC headquarters here.

He was a director with the Visa, Pass and Permit Division of the Immigration Department.

The 59-year-old is a clerk at the same division, while the 46-year-old is a driver of the Immigration Department’s Corporate Division.

They were both arrested at their respective residence on Oct 31.

According to the source, the three suspects had allegedly accepted bribes from agents who handle social visit passes, in return for approving applications between 2015 and 2016.

The case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama