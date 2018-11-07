Hilary Duff launches festive eyewear collection

Each revamped ‘Muse x Hilary Duff’ model comes with a festive star icon on the temple. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 7 — Hilary Duff has added a touch of festive sparkle to her eyewear collection for the holiday season.

The actress and singer has launched a new capsule “Muse X Hilary Duff” collection with GlassesUSA.com, designed for office parties and family gatherings. The four-piece series features glittery versions of the existing retro “Clara”, angular “Diana”, lightweight “Colette” and oversized “Anna” models. Each of the revamped frames now also comes with a festive star icon on the temple.

“The holidays are always busy with celebrations and parties, giving women an opportunity to wear stylish outfits that showcase their personality,” said Duff in a statement. “I am excited to end the year with a new capsule that will inspire women to shine bright and accessorise in style.”

Duff first partnered with GlassesUSA.com back in January, flexing her design muscles for the brand with a debut 80-piece collection of sunglasses and prescription glasses aimed at boosting women’s confidence. She named each model after an iconic woman, saying: “I want to connect with and inspire women. These elements were created to make them feel special, unique and accepted.”

Eyewear collections have gained traction as an on-trend side business for celebrities over the past few years, with supermodel Gigi Hadid, actress Drew Barrymore and singer Gwen Stefani all getting involved in glasses ventures.

The “Muse X Hilary Duff” festive styles will retail from US$89 (RM371) and up on www.GlassesUSA.com. — AFP-Relaxnews