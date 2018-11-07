Lawyer confirms Musa Aman paid full RM2m bail, may fly to Sabah

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court after posting bail, November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, November 7 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman fully paid the bail of RM2 million on the same day he was charged with receiving bribes of around US$63.29 million (RM264 million), his lawyer said today.

Musa’s defence lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, confirmed to Malay Mail that his client had settled the full amount of the bail.

“The bail has been fully paid up on Monday,” he said when contacted, also confirming that his client is now in Sabah’s state capital Kota Kinabalu.

On Monday, Musa was charged with 35 counts of corruption over the alleged receipt of around RM264 million worth of bribes in relation to timber concessions in Sabah.

The Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur had then said Musa would have to pay half of the RM2 million bail on Monday and the other half by today, also barring him from flying out from peninsular Malaysia to Sabah until then.

Today will be when the High Court in Sabah delivers a decision in a crucial court case where Musa is seeking a declaration that he is the rightful chief minister of Sabah.

Earlier today, an aide to Musa confirmed rumours of the former chief minister’s arrival at around noon today at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

The High Court will deliver its decision on Musa’s suit at 2.30pm.

In the lawsuit filed by Musa, he wants the court to declare that he is the rightful chief minister of Sabah that was appointed on May 10 by Sabah’s head of state Yang di-Pertua Negeri, as well as declare that the May 12 swearing-in of his political rival Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as Sabah chief minister was unconstitutional.