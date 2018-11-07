Dr M: Good values should be taught from kindergarten to university

Tun Dr Mahathir speaks to students at Toyo University in Tokyo November 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, Nov 7 — Good moral values should be given attention and taught to children from kindergarten to university, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the national educational system should teach students good values and character beyond imparting knowledge.

“I feel some attention should be given in school, from kindergarten to university, on good moral values,” he said in his opening remarks during a dialogue with students at Toyo University here today.

The prime minister is on three-day visit to Japan since Monday.

Dr Mahathir said some countries used education as a form of indoctrination.

“I have seen a country at least where young people, as young as six years old, were taught to adore the leader and think of him as a God who can do no wrong,” he said.

He said the end result saw an oppressive regime and government.

“It will make the people suffer and the government will fail,” the prime minister said

Also present were Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Meanwhile, during the dialogue session, Dr Mahathir said the best weapon against corruption is to instil in the society that corruption is a crime.

“When they are still young they should be told that corruption is a crime. That’s the best defence against corruption. You grow up to reject corruption, then the society will be better off,” he said.

He said corruption is not something that can be easily be rid of, but efforts must be made to ensure that it is not prevalent everywhere. — Bernama