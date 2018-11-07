Musa Aman heads to Sabah for decision in legal bid to be CM again

Tan Sri Musa Aman is expected to fly into Sabah today for the High Court decision on his lawsuit seeking a declaration that he is the rightful chief minister of Sabah. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 7 — Tan Sri Musa Aman is expected to fly into Sabah today where the court will deliver its decision on his lawsuit seeking a declaration that he is the rightful chief minister of Sabah.

An aide to the former chief minister confirmed rumours of his arrival at 12.15pm at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport that was spreading on social media.

The message urged supporters to greet him at the airport and to prepare for possible roadblocks.

Musa, who last returned to Sabah on September 5 to take his oath as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, is also expected to head to the High Court here for its decision at 2.30pm.

The Kota Kinabalu courthouse is expected to be under tight security as supporters from both Parti Warisan Sabah and Umno are expected to arrive in numbers to show support for their respective leaders.

Musa is seeking a declaration from the court, among others, that he is the rightful chief minister of Sabah appointed on May 10 by the Yang Di Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, and that the swearing-in of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal on May 12 was unconstitutional.

If the court decides to rule in Musa’s favour, it could mean a stay of execution while a decision in Shafie’s favour will see the Warisan state government more stabilised.