Bursa retreats but stays in the black at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remains slightly higher at mid-morning after a firm opening. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained positive at mid-morning amid the overnight recovery on global equity markets.

At 11 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was marginally higher by 1.89 points to 1,710.69 from from Monday's close of 1,708.80.

The index opened 3.91 points higher at 1,712.71.

On the broader market, gainers led led losers 352 to 258, with 276 counters unchanged, 967 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.04 billion units valued at RM864.64 million.

Among heavyweight stocks, Tenaga added 10 sen to RM14.90, PetDag climbed 56 sen to RM27.82, GENM rose eight sen to RM3.69 and Airport perked 19 sen to RM7.80.

For actives, SapNRG improved three sen to 38.5 sen, Pesona inched up half-a-sen to 26 sen, DSonic advanced two sen to 47 sen and Permaju added 4.5 sen to 30.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 20.34 points to 11,860.11 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 18.02 points to 11,700.97, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 41.01 points to 12,024.11.

The FBM Ace Index added 9.5 points to 4,962.61 and the FBM 70 was 41.128 points higher at 13,842.21.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was 14.09 points lower at 7,387.37, the Financial Services Index lost 54.65 points to 17,196.65, while the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 0.53 of-a-point to 175.06. — Bernama