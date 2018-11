Democratic candidate for Kansas' 3rd Congressional District Sharice Davids speaks to members of the media after casting her ballot on November 6, 2018 in Shawnee, Kansas. — AFP pic

TOPEKA, Nov 7 — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids this morning became the first native American woman elected to Congress, defeating Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder, US networks projected.

Davids, 38, is an attorney by training and a former mixed martial arts fighter.

She is also openly lesbian, in a state that is traditionally conservative.

Davids is one of a handful of Native American women looking to make history on Election Day. — AFP