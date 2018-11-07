Steve Aoki is releasing ‘Neon Future III’ this week

Steve Aoki performs at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware on June 21, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — Steve Aoki has revealed that his highly anticipated, collaboration-filled album Neon Future III will be released this Friday.

The album, which was originally expected out in September, will feature Aoki’s recently-released collaboration with Korean by band BTS, Waste It On Me, along with several other star-studded joint tracks.

In an interview with Beats 1’s Anna Lunoe back in August, the DJ said he had collaborations in the works with Blink-182 and Nicki Minaj. It is expected that both will be included on the new album.

Late last month, Aoki announced plans for a UK tour in 2019, with eight shows scheduled through the month of February. — AFP-Relaxnews