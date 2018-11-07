Malay Mail

Steve Aoki is releasing ‘Neon Future III’ this week

Published 20 minutes ago on 07 November 2018

Steve Aoki performs at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware on June 21, 2015. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — Steve Aoki has revealed that his highly anticipated, collaboration-filled album Neon Future III will be released this Friday.

The album, which was originally expected out in September, will feature Aoki’s recently-released collaboration with Korean by band BTS, Waste It On Me, along with several other star-studded joint tracks.

In an interview with Beats 1’s Anna Lunoe back in August, the DJ said he had collaborations in the works with Blink-182 and Nicki Minaj. It is expected that both will be included on the new album.

Late last month, Aoki announced plans for a UK tour in 2019, with eight shows scheduled through the month of February. — AFP-Relaxnews

