Alice In Chains reveal 2019 European tour dates

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — Alice In Chains have announced plans to head out on an extensive tour of the UK and Europe this spring, with dates at major rock festivals scheduled along the way.

The American rock band released their latest album, Rainier Fog, earlier this year, and in addition to topping Billboard’s Rock, Alternative and Hard Rock charts, the LP earned them their first UK Top 10 album spot.

With that in mind, Alice In Chains is kicking off the tour in the UK with a show in Glasgow on May 23, then hitting Birmingham and London on subsequent nights, making for their biggest UK headline shows to date.

From there, they’ll head to Europe for a run of major headlining shows, plus appearances at several festivals, including Rock am Ring in Nürburg and Rock im Park in Nuremberg, both in Germany. They’ll be joined by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at several stops along the way.

The dates are as follows:

May

23: Braehead Arena, Glasgow

24: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

25: Wembley The SSE Arena, London

27: 013, Tilburg

28: L’Olympia, Paris

30: AB, Brussels

31: Rockhal, Luxembourg

June

1: Halle 622, Zurich

3: Forum Karlín, Prague

4: Stadtpark Open Air, Hamburg

7-9: Rock am Ring, Nürburg

7-9: Rock im Park, Nuremberg

11: Impact Festival, Krakow

13: Rock Cafés, Tallinn

Ticketa will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time. Find details at aliceinchains.com/tour. — AFP-Relaxnews