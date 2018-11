In this file photo taken on May 08, 2018 Congressman Jared Polis speaks at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. — AFP pic

BOULDER, Nov 7 — Democratic Congressman Jared Polis will be the new governor of the western state of Colorado, US news networks ABC and NBC projected this morning, after he defeated Republican Walker Stapleton.

Five-term congressman Polis is the first openly gay man to win a gubernatorial race.

Kate Brown became the first bisexual governor when she was elected in Oregon in 2015, while another governor, Jim McGreevey of New Jersey, came out as gay before resigning in 2004. — AFP