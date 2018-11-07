Allison Janney joins ‘Lou’, a JJ Abrams project

Allison Janney accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for ‘I, Tonya’ at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — West Wing actress Allison Janney is maintaining momentum in the film world after a star turn as a young ice-skater’s mum in I, Tonya.

Under the direction of Anna Foerster of Outlander and Jessica Jones fame, Janney is to play a landlord turned manhunter in Lou.

Janney’s character teams up with the young mother of a kidnapped girl to track down the missing child and her kidnapper, the girl’s estranged father, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TheWrap provides additional details: Janney’s character is a tough, elderly woman, living on a remote island, and the young woman with the missing daughter is one of her neighbours.

Both describe the older lady as a tough-skinned rule breaker who proves a skilled tracker; THR notes that Lou is being pitched as a tonal mix between Thelma and Louise and Taken.

It was written by Maggie Cohn, who was involved with American Crime Story’s 2018 Gianni Versace season, and has an adaptation of JP Delaney novel The Girl Before on Ron Howard’s directorial to-do list.

Having played press secretary CJ Cregg over seven years of political drama The West Wing, Janney has kept up her TV work with cast roles in series like Mr Sunshine, Phineas and Ferb, Masters of Sex and, most prominently, family romcom Mom.

Recent film roles have included Minions and Finding Dory, The Girl on the Train, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and I, Tonya, the last of which won Janney 2018’s Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. — AFP-Relaxnews