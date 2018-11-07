The Chainsmokers to produce film based on their ‘Paris’ hit

The Chainsmokers arrive at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas May 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — According to The Hollywood Reporter, the musical duo The Chainsmokers are making a movie based on their hit song Paris.

The screenplay will be penned by Mickey Rapkin, who authored the book that inspired the Pitch Perfect franchise.

The band’s Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall will produce the movie via their recently launched Kick The Habit Productions company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, the Chainsmokers said: “The age of being only a musician is over and we’re excited to go all-in on this venture to curate, produce and create meaningful projects.”

Paris is taken from the band’s 2017 album, Memories Do Not Open.

Watch the video for Paris by The Chainsmokers on YouTube: https://youtu.be/fRNkQH4DVg8

The band recently released an eight-track EP called Sick Boy...This Feeling. — AFP-Relaxnews