Flood situation in Terengganu remains the same

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 7 — The situation in flood-hit Terengganu remained the same with 42 evacuees still at one relief centre at Kampung Seberang Pintasan Civic Hall in Dungun this morning.

Terengganu Civil Defence Department director Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A. Rahman said the victims were evacuated after their houses were affected by floodwaters yesterday.

“It’s cloudy this morning but the weather is expected to be better. If the floodwaters in the area receded, they may be allowed to return home today,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama