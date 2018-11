US Republican Marsha Blackburn (centre) poses with volunteers for her campaign for the US Senate in Shelby County in suburban Memphis, Tennessee, October 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

TENNESSEE, Nov 7 — Republican US Representative Marsha Blackburn was elected to the US Senate from Tennessee this morning, defeating the state’s former governor, Democrat Phil Bredesen, to help her party’s efforts to keep control of the chamber. — Reuters