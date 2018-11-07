Duran Duran drop ‘The Edge of America’ video

Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, Roger Taylor and John Taylor of band Duran Duran pose at the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards at Mediolanum Forum on October 25, 2015 in Milan. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — Duran Duran are commemorating the 30th anniversary of their 1988 album Big Thing with a brand-new video for The Edge of America.

A collaboration with Colombian-Venezuelan media artist and engineer David Medina, the video addresses the topic of migration in the United States.

By combining imagery of bird collisions with images surrounding immigration, it aims to deal with two notions: The “impossibility of purity and the necessity of movement” as important forces both in nature and in the human condition.

“Using flocks of birds and those that have crashed with buildings and aircrafts among photographs of immigrants on Ellis Island in the early twentieth century, the video sets out to convey the encounter between the universal impulse to move and the artificial boundaries that we create to stop it,” a statement from the band explains.

“The video David has created is a gaze at humanity which expresses compassion & empathy, that is so sadly lacking in much of our world at this time,” said Duran Duran member Nick Rhodes of the end result. — AFP-Relaxnews