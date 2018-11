Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to supporters after campaigning for the 2018 midterm elections at his headquarters in Charlestown, West Virginia, November 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

WEST VIRGINIA, Nov 7 — Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia won a tough election fight this morning against the state’s Republican attorney general, Patrick Morrisey, helping his party keep a narrow foothold in the conservative coal-mining state. — Reuters