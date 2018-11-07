PKR leader accuses Dr Wan Azizah of impropriety over Sarawak visit ahead of party poll

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (centre) attends a meeting at the Julau District Office, November 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had no “conceivable reason” to visit the Julau branch of PKR in Sarawak that is mired in allegations of fraud and corruption, said Latheefa Koya.

The PKR central committee member also questioned party president Dr Wan Azizah’s decision to be pictured prominently with Julau MP Larry Sng who is accused of falsely registering members for the branch there.

Latheefa said this was especially since Sng was clearly in the camp of Rafizi Ramli who is challenging incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for the deputy presidency. Sarawak will decide the race.

“Wan Azizah’s visit to Julau involves use of her official position and government assets. She even announced RM100,000 allocation for a road in Julau. This was announced in the presence of the said Larry Sng who is himself a candidate in the Julau division and for the party central committee.

“In these circumstances, it is imperative that the DPM explain the reasons and circumstances of her visit to Julau on the eve of Sarawak PKR elections; the public is entitled to know,” Latheefa said in a statement.

The usually eventful PKR elections became more controversial than usual this year due to the high-stakes contest between Azmin and Rafizi, which is viewed as a proxy battle for rival forces in the larger Pakatan Harapan.

Initially thought to be the clear underdog, Rafizi has kept pace with Azmin throughout the race, even taking the lead at times.

Azmin is now ahead with just Sarawak branches left to vote, but his challenger is within touching distance and could still pull off an upset.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has secured the PKR presidency uncontested and will take over from his wife Dr Wan Azizah.