Aretha Franklin documentary ‘Amazing Grace’ to see the light of day

The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died on August 16 of cancer after a legendary six-decade career. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — A documentary devoted to the late, great singer Aretha Franklin that has been delayed for 46 years will finally get its premiere next week.

Variety has revealed that Amazing Grace, which was shot, then abandoned more than four decades ago, is to get its premiere next Monday at the DOC NYC festival.

The release comes after years of legal wrangling and previously scheduled premieres at the 2015 Telluride and Toronto festivals that were ultimately cancelled. While the singer died in August of this year, it was her estate, along with producer Alan Elliott, which reached the deal for its release.

“In recent weeks, Alan presented the film to the family at the African American Museum here, and we absolutely love it,” Sabrina Owens, Franklin’s niece and executor of her estate, told Variety. “It’s in a very pure environment, very moving and inspirational, and it’s an opportunity for those individuals who had not experienced her in a gospel context to see how diverse her music is.”

After its premiere, the film will go on to play in New York and Los Angeles theatres for one week — just enough time to qualify it for the Oscars. While a distribution deal is not yet in place, a wider general release is reportedly planned for 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews