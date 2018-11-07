Scandal-hit New Jersey Democrat re-elected to Senate

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, the Democrat candidate for the US Senate race in New Jersey, speaks during a debate with Bob Hugin, the Republican candidate, in Newark, New Jersey, October 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW JERSEY, Nov 7 — New Jersey voters this morning re-elected Democrat Bob Menendez to the US Senate despite his scandal-tainted past, which some party faithful had feared could hand his Republican opponent a win, two US television networks said.

NBC and ABC News projected that the 64-year-old Menendez would hang onto his seat, throwing off a challenge from Republican Bob Hugin, a former pharmaceuticals boss and devoted Donald Trump supporter.

Menendez has been senator in the traditionally safe Democrat seat since 2006, but he was federally indicted and put on trial in 2017 for allegedly accepting kickbacks from an eye doctor. The trial ended in a hung jury. — AFP