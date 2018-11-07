Malaysian IT expert becomes extreme sports champion in Down Under

Former Fear Factor Malaysia contestant Mohd Redha Rozlan beat 95 contestants in Australia to win the country’s Ninja Challenge League grand finals. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/matredho

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Former Fear Factor Malaysia contestant Mohd Redha Rozlan beat 95 contestants in Australia to win the country’s Ninja Challenge League grand finals.

Harian Metro reported Redha, popularly known as Mat Redho, was crowned champion after overcoming the last stage by getting past all obstacles within five minutes and 13.09 seconds.

Although he was not expected to win after garnering eighth place in the second round, the 30-year-old IT expert beat runner-up Jake Murray by ten seconds.

Mat Redho’s victory also meant he qualified for the “Last Man Standing” award after Murray failed to complete the challenges in the final stage.

“I feel great and thankful for the obstacles, they have been really interesting and certainly I will return next year,” he said.

Mat Redho’s wife and child were present at the final round, serving as a source of inspiration. It is understood he also spent his own money to be at the championship.

The league prepares three levels based on its difficulties, which contestants must endure before qualifying for the final round.

Among the challenges faced include obstacle-jumping, rope-climbing, and wall-climbing.