Report: Health officials wise to unregulated ‘male potency’ drinks

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Authorities have caught on to a legal loophole that allows manufacturers to dose powdered “male potency” beverages with prescription drugs that could be fatal when used improperly.

The New Straits Times reported today that such beverages were unregulated in terms of the potency of the prescription drugs included and which were gaining popularity outside the country.

Commonly marketed as being able to cure a variety of ailments including male sexual impotence, the beverages usually contained controlled drugs including tadalafil, sildenafil, sibutramine and dexamethasone.

Sildenafil is most commonly known via the trademarked Viagra brand while tadalafil is the active ingredient in the competing Cialis.

The Health Ministry’s Pharmaceutical Division deputy director Mazlan Ismail said based on samples taken by ministry enforcers, 129 beverages tested positive for containing such drugs.

He said the beverages come under the jurisdiction of the Food Safety and Quality Division, which does not have to test food before it enters the market.

This loophole is further exacerbated by the fact that the manufacturers of these beverages are not required to register with the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.

Online checks show the products to be in high demand, with its sellers peddling their wares on social media and online shopping sites, or even providing postal delivery to other countries including Thailand and Taiwan.

A common theme among the products sold is the sellers touting it can address health issues ranging from haemorrhoids to high cholesterol levels.