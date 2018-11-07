Sydney Fish Market final design revealed

The design for the new Sydney Fish Market by 3XN — Picture courtesy of www.mir.no /3XN

SYDNEY, Nov 7 — The final designs for the Sydney Fish Market, which is being envisioned as an international “foodie” destination, were revealed this week, with the hopes that it will become an iconic new addition to the Sydney Harbour.

Danish architecture firm 3XN was charged with relocating the existing market and integrating significant sustainable and public amenity elements. The firm’s goal was to create not only a fish market but a major cultural facility that enhances the market’s operations, provides new public spaces, and “unlocks” the waterfront for residents and visitors.

“This building will be many things when it is done: A working fish market, an amenity for the city, a cultural destination, an urban connector, and an inspiring icon along the world-renowned Sydney Harbour,” said Kim Herforth Nielsen, Founding Partner of 3XN.

3XN took inspiration from the traditional market archetype: A series of open-air stalls with a canopy cover, located within a large plaza and fulfilling the role of a social hub. The new design utilizes a single, sweeping canopy that gives it a recognisable form, while serving to harvest rainwater and filter daylight to the operations below.

Inside, the ground floor houses the wholesale market and auction hall, while an upper ground floor will house seafood retailers, restaurants and cafés catering to the public.

Located at the head of Blackwattle Bay, the new market will break ground in mid-2019 and, pending necessary approvals, is expected to open in 2023. — AFP-Relaxnews