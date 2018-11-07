Euromonitor: China to dethrone France as world’s most popular tourist destination by 2030

China will overtake long-time chart-topper France as the world's most popular holiday destination by 2030. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 7 — China is set to knock France off its perch as the world’s biggest tourist destination by 2030, predicts global research firm Euromonitor International.

Visitors from neighbouring countries as well as rising middle-class prosperity in Asia are cited as the main reasons that China will overtake long-time chart-topper France as the world’s most popular holiday destination, said Euromonitor’s head of travel Caroline Bremner at travel trade fair World Travel Market London yesterday.

Likewise, over the next decade, China is also forecast to overtake the USA and Germany as the largest source of outbound departures in the world.

And when it comes to leisure travel, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and Malaysia are predicted to see the strongest increase in arrivals over the next decade.

Here are the top 10 outbound source markets predicted for 2030:

1. China

2. USA

3. Germany

4. United Kingdom

5. France

6. Hong Kong

7. South Korea

8. Canada

9. Russia

10. Netherlands — AFP-Relaxnews