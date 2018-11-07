MP: Gani Patail must say why Musa Aman not charged in 2012

DAP’s Lim Lip Eng has asked former attorney-general Tan Sri Gani Patail to explain his failure to prosecute Tan Sri Musa Aman over the corruption charges the latter is currently facing. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Former attorney-general Tan Sri Gani Patail must explain his failure to prosecute Tan Sri Musa Aman over the corruption charges the latter is currently facing, said DAP’s Lim Lip Eng.

Seizing on special prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram’s expressed befuddlement over the decision to close the case against the former Sabah chief minister before, the Kepong MP noted that Musa was being charged largely over the same allegations from 2012.

“Sri Ram also told the press that he found it amazing that Abdul Gani Patail, the attorney-general at the time, did not order for Musa to be prosecuted,” Lim said in a statement.

“Abdul Gani is, therefore, duty-bound to explain to the public why he did not prosecute Musa.”

Lim said it was imperative that the former official state if he had acted under duress from either Musa or former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Musa was charged on Monday with 35 counts of corruption for allegedly receiving around US$63.29 million (RM264 million) in bribes involving timber concessions in Sabah.

Gani was effectively sacked as AG in 2016 over suspicions that he was part of a conspiracy then against Najib over the 1MDB scandal.

Since then, the Pakatan Harapan victory in the general election and the subsequent exposure of the 1MDB scandal in its entirety have helped to gloss over Musa’s own chequered past.