US Department of Homeland Security election security workers monitor screens in the DHS National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center in Arlington, Virginia, November 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 — There have so far been no signs of breaches in US election infrastructure during voting in yesterday’s congressional elections, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.

“At this time, we have no indication of compromise to our nation’s election infrastructure that would prevent voting, change vote counts or distrust the ability to tally votes,” Nielsen told reporters. — Reuters