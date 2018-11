People queue to vote in the midterm elections in a supermarket in Houston, Texas, November 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman yesterday declined to comment on allegations of interference in the United States’ mid-term elections.

“We cannot react to some abstract cybersecurity analysts because we do not know who they are and whether they understand anything about cybersecurity,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters. — Reuters