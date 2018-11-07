'PUBG' linked with December PlayStation 4 debut (VIDEO)

'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' could land on PS4 before the end of the year. — PUBG Corporation/Bluehole, Inc image

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 7 — PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds appears to be heading to PS4 in December, though an official DC Comics tie-in could happen before that.

Having spearheaded the rise of a new action game genre, the last-person-standing Battle Royale, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds looks likely to land on PlayStation 4 by the end of the year.

The game had launched on PC in March 2017, dominating sales charts on the Steam store as a result, and leading to an Xbox One edition by December 2017 and mobile editions in early 2018.

A PlayStation 4 edition had never been ruled out, and now it appears that the Xbox One version is subject to a one-year exclusivity agreement.

Gematsu reported that a PSN Profiles community user had found two retail images for PUBG on the PlayStation servers.

During resulting discussion on video games forum ResetEra, industry analyst Daniel Ahmad confirmed that the PlayStation 4 edition of PUBG would be made available in December.

The release might even coincide with The Game Awards 2018, scheduled for a live broadcast on December 6.

PUBG made its Xbox One console debut as an in-development retail title on December 12, 2017.

That Xbox exclusivity may have contributed to the popularity of competitor Fortnite on the more widely-owned PlayStation 4 and beyond: The latter game was free, more colourful and less gory, put a more obvious emphasis on fun for non-winning players, championed cross-platform play between console, computer, and mobile editions, and took pride in its collection of wild costumes and silly dances.

While our knowledge of a PS4 PUBG is currently informed by insider talk, a DC Comics tie-in is instead officially approved.

Though PUBG has leant closer to realism in terms of visual style and replica weaponry, the inclusion of Joker and Harley Quinn outfits at some point in the near future could help it counter the superhero schtick (and Marvel's Avengers branding) associated with Fortnite.

Those costumes, derived from 2016 movie Suicide Squad, were confirmed through social media posts to official PUBG accounts, though a precise release date was not announced. — AFP-Relaxnews