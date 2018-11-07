US official: Reports of voting tech failure in elections ‘sparse’

People vote at electronic polling stations in Huntington Beach, California, November 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 — There have been “sparse” reports of voting technology failures in yesterday’s US elections, but so far they have had no significant impact in preventing people from voting, a US Department of Homeland Security official told reporters.

Earlier, a coalition of more than 100 groups that set up a national hotline for reporting polling irregularities told journalist that problems with voting machines had been reported in at least 12 states by noon yesterday.

There were long waits at some polling stations and technology issues forced some voters to cast provisional ballots.

The reports were scattered across the United States, and it was not clear early yesterday afternoon whether difficulties in any area had potential to swing the dozens of close races for the US Senate, House of Representatives and governor of various states. — Reuters