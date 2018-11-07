H&M launches its festive collection at the magical Hotel Mauritz

H&M sees in the festive season at the fictional Hotel Mauritz. — Picture courtesy of H&M

NEW YORK, Nov 7 — A six-episode miniseries shows off the Swedish ready-to-wear brand’s hottest holiday looks with chic, glamorous and laid-back designs.

H&M brought on renowned director Matt Piedmont to helm its holiday miniseries, which sees a star cast revel in the joys of the season at the fictional Hotel Mauritz, a nod to the Hennes & Mauritz brand name.

Each episode shows off the collection’s casually sophisticated creations in a cozy, joyful and friendly atmosphere.

Model Grace Elizabeth stars in the campaign, along with actress Aubrey Plaza, model and musician Adonis Bosso, and models and influencers Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta.

Tzipora Salomon, Debra Rapoport, Aamito Lagum, Hana Jirickova, Hoyeon Chung, Sarah Jane Adams and Chloe Fineman are also among the muses featured in the miniseries.

For the 2018 festive season, H&M is focusing on refined and relaxed styles with monochrome tailoring, a satin tuxedo and decorated knitwear for women, plus lean suits, knitwear and printed shirts for men. Kids’ styles feature fantastical creatures, metallic fabrics, shimmering details and graphic prints.

The collection drops in H&M stores and online at www.hm.com in November. — AFP-Relaxnews