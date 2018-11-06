Wall Street edges higher in thin trading ahead of election results

US stocks were on track to open slightly lower today, as investors awaited the outcome of US midterm elections that could shape the future of Donald Trump’s presidency and test his tax and trade policies. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 6 — US stocks ticked higher in thin trading today, supported by strong earnings and a rebound in technology stocks from a two-day selloff, while investors braced for the outcome of US midterm elections.

Polls point to President Donald Trump’s Republican party losing control of the House of Representatives, which could curb some of his policymaking power.

A political gridlock between the White House and Congress could hinder Trump’s pro-business agenda and raise concerns about political instability, but most analysts say this may not be the worst outcome for equities.

“What you are looking at is a really thin market ahead of the elections. Volumes are 22 per cent below their 20-day moving average,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

“People are picking through the carnage of tech and that’s why the markets spiked really quick.”

Apple rose 1.1 per cent, after its biggest two-day loss since January 2013, helping the beaten-down technology sector gain 0.74 per cent.

The materials sector got a boost from strong results from Mosaic Co and FMC Corp, which rose 6.8 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

The trade sensitive industrial sector rose 0.69 per cent after Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said Beijing was ready to hold discussions and work with the United States to resolve trade disputes.

At 10.23am EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50.37 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 25,512.07, the S&P 500 was up 10.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 2,748.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 54.99 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 7,383.84.

Mylan NV jumped 12.9 per cent after the drugmaker beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit.

Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp was up about 2.9 per cent after its quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates on higher sales of prescription drugs and consumer health and beauty products.

Booking Holdings gained 6.3 per cent after the online travel agency forecast fourth-quarter profit above estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.42-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 11 new 52-week highs and one new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 29 new lows. — Reuters