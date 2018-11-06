13-day road closure at Jalan Kepong Garden from Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — There will be full closure and activation of alternative routes along Jalan Kepong Garden (Selayang-bound, Kepong-bound, Pekan Kepong-bound and Taman Kepong Garden-bound) from Nov 8 until Nov 21 to facilitate the Segmental Box Girders launching works.

MMC Gamuda Sdn Bhd, in a statement today, said the closure would begin from 10pm to 6am daily, and alternative routes have been activated to facilitate the road users.

“Motorists are advised to follow signage and instructions from flagmen for alternative routes as they approach the location during the full closure of the slip road exiting the Selayang-Kepong Expressway to Jalan Kepong Garden (Selayang-bound), and the slip road of Jalan Kepong Garden heading to the intersection of Jalan Kepong and Jalan Kepong Garden (Taman Kepong Garden-bound).

“For the closure of Jalan Kepong Garden (Selayang-bound) from the slip road entering Jalan Kepong until the junction of Jalan 47 for a total stretch of 250 metres, the motorists can use two alternative routes provided, by adhering to the traffic signage and directions from flagmen,” the statement said. — Bernama