Dr M: Government will not allow corruption in bringing in foreign workers

TOKYO, Nov 6 — The Malaysian government will not allow any wrongdoing involving the process of bringing foreign workers into the country.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said during the period of the last government there was a lot of corruption involving the employment of or the bringing in of foreign workers.

“Now we have a proper policy for foreign workers. We do not allow any corruption or buying or selling of workers or the smuggling of workers.

“We want only people that have jobs in Malaysia to come in,” he said during the dialogue session at the 36th Japan-Malaysia Economic Association (Jameca)-Malaysia-Japan Economic Association (Majeca) Joint Conference and Malaysian Business Forum here today.

Dr Mahathir is on the second day of his three-day visit to Japan. — Bernama