Report: Foxconn may import workers for US plant

A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei March 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 6 — Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn is struggling to find enough skilled workers for its planned facility in Wisconsin and may bring in personnel from China, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

The report said Foxconn, which makes devices and components for Apple and other tech firms, is facing a tight labour market for the manufacturing plant, which is getting some US$3 billion (RM12.5 billion) in incentives from the midwestern state.

The company has pledged to hire 13,000 workers at the southern Wisconsin site, but some reports say the total may be lower as Foxconn scales back its initial plans.

The groundbreaking for the plant was attended in June by US President Donald Trump, who claimed credit for the decision by the company to locate the plant in the United States.

Republican Governor Scott Walker, seeking re-election in Wisconsin, is touting the Foxconn deal as an achievement but his critics claim the state will end up losing as a result of the large subsidies. — AFP