Two women detained to facilitate investigations into Macau Scam syndicate

The two women had admitted that their accounts were used by their male friends they met via Facebook. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 6 — Two single mothers, whose bank accounts were used by Macau Scam syndicate for money transfers from victims, were detained in Sabah and Kuala Lumpur.

Seberang Perai Tengah District police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 49-year-old woman was picked up in Sandakan two days ago while another woman, 40, was detained in Sentul on Saturday.

“The arrests followed reports lodged by people who claimed they were cheated by the Macau Scam syndicate and investigations revealed that the victims were ordered to transfer money into the accounts of the two women,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the two women, a handicraft maker and a clerk, had admitted that their accounts were used by their male friends they got acquainted with via Facebook.

“The women, who do not know each other, claimed that they let their male friends use their bank accounts because the men did not have local accounts to do business,” he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said the women were detained in connection with two cases in the district involving losses totalling RM20,000 as well as several cases in other states. — Bernama