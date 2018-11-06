Medical student breaks both legs after falling three floors

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 6 — A female medical student is believed to have broken both her legs after falling from the 10th floor of a public university hostel building here this morning.

In the 10.30am incident the 21-year-old student is said to have slipped and fallen three floors down, after trying to retrieve a towel.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji in a statement here today said, on seeing what had happened, the victim’s college mate rushed to seek assistance from the auxiliary police stationed at the building.

Habibi said the victim identified as Lee Miao Lynn from Penang was under observation at the Likas Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

“She is conscious and in stable condition.

“Other injuries have yet to be known as the hospital has not performed imaging examinations on the victim,” he added. — Bernama