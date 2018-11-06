Police detain man believed involved in murder of washer-woman and friend

JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 6 — Police have detained another male suspect who was believed to be directly involved in the murder of a washer-woman and her friend last Thursday (Nov 1).

Johor CID Chief, SAC Kamaluddin Kassim said the suspect, who also works as a washerman in Singapore, was detained in a house in Jalan Kejayaan 64, Taman Universiti near Skudai two days ago (Nov 4).

Kamaluddin said the 32-year-old suspect was detained at 9.30pm.

“From the investigation carried out, we believe the suspect was directly involved in the murder.

“Subsequent investigation and action to gather supporting evidence will be continued,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Kamaluddin said the latest arrest raised the number of suspects detained so far to four aged between 26 and 46 years.

“Two of them were released on police bail today as the investigations on them had been completed while the other two were still being remanded,” he said.

He added that both suspects were being remanded for six days until Nov 10.

In the incident last Thursday (Nov 1), a washer-woman, K. Kamala, 51, and her male friend, S. Silvaraja, 59, were found dead at 9am at a flat unit by Kamala’s daughter who had returned home from work.

Kamala’s body was found in the bedroom with slash wounds on her back while Silvaraja’s remains were found in the living room.

The police later managed to arrest the three suspects who were believed to be linked to the murder of the two victims on the night the bodies were found. — Bernama