Perfect start by V Shem-Wee Kiong in China Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — National men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong got off to a flying start by advancing into the second round of the 2018 China Open Badminton Tournament in Fuzhou, China, today.

The world number 13th pair had to dig deep into their reserves before edging Berry Angriawan-Hardianto of Indonesia, 22-20 and 21-18 in the first-round match held at Haixia Olympic Sports Center, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

National mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai, however, crashed out of the US$700,000 (RM2.919 million) tournament after losing 17-21 and 19-21 to third seeds, Tontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia in another first-round match.

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the women’s singles and doubles to the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament. — Bernama