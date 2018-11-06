Harimau Malaya advances to semi-finals of AFF Futsal Championship

Chiew Chun Yong’s players booked a spot in the semi-finals of the 2018 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championship. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Chiew Chun Yong’s players booked a spot in the semi-finals of the 2018 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championship after subduing hosts Indonesia in their Group A second match today.

In the match at the GOR Universiti Negeri Yogyakarta, the national squad was tied 4-4 at break before rising in the second half to score three more goals while the opposing team was only able to add one goal for the final results of 7-5, according to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Facebook.

Despite having one match to go against Myanmar tomorrow, the national squad, which had collected six points from two matches, was eligible to advance to the semi-finals this Friday.

The national team started the tournament with a 10-0 victory over Cambodia yesterday.

Malaysia was now only waiting for the opponent at the semi-finals between Thailand and Vietnam who were still competing to determine Group B champions.

For the record, the best achievement of Harimau Malaya at the AFF Futsal Championship since its inception in 2001 was only to emerge runners-up four times including last year which took place in Vietnam, having lost 3-4 in extra time to Thailand in the final match. — Bernama