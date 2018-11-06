38 complaints about price increase in Kedah post-SST

The Kedah Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has received 38 complaints of increase in the price of goods in the state after the SST was introduced. — AFP pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Nov 6 — The Kedah Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has received 38 complaints of increase in the price of goods in the state after the Sales and Services Tax (SST) was introduced on Sept 1.

Chairman of the state Indian Community Affairs, Unity, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee R. Summugam said the state KPDNHEP had issued show-cause notices on five of the complaints under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“So far, 1,826 premises and 43,950 goods have been checked, including eggs, rice, flour and sugar,” he told reporters at his Deepavali open house here today.

Also present was Sungai Petani MP and Gurun state assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul.

He said the Kedah KPDNHEP enforcement staff would conduct checks from time to time to ensure that no trader randomly increases the price of goods. — Bernama