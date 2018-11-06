Indonesian man found murdered in Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 6 — An Indonesian man was found dead with multiple stab wounds on his body in a water retention pond at the Ladang Kambau, Kota Tinggi, two days ago (Nov 4).

Johor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Kamaluddin Kassim said the body of the victim, identified as Rizal Muhamad, 38, was found by a plantation employee at 10.30pm.

He said the investigation found that the victim, a permanent resident, was an employee at the plantation.

“The victim was stabbed in the back and abdomen while there were also cuts on his eyebrows, neck, abdomen, shoulders as well as his hands and the body was sent to the hospital for further action.

“Thus far, no witnesses have come forward with any information and the investigation is ongoing,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama